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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026



Quoting: Kdenlive 26.04 is Out with Animated Transition Preview & Screen Mirroring | UbuntuHandbook —

KDE announced the release of KDE Gear 26.04 on Thursday, including Kdenlive 26.04 the popular video editor.

The new version of this free open-source Qt and MLT based video editor introduced many exciting new features.

First, for multiple monitor users, the new Kdenlive 26.04 added screen mirroring feature. Instead of detaching, it can now mirror video preview to external monitor in full-screen. So that you can now preview video clips both in usual interface and larger view at the same time.

To enable the feature go to Settings -> Configure Kdenlive -> Preview -> Mirror monitor on fullscreen. After that, you may double-click, press F11, or use the Monitor -> Switch Monitor Fullscreen menu option, to mirror the video preview to external monitor.