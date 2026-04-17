news
Coverage regarding curl dns 2026 and Web browsers
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Stefan Eissing ☛ curl dns 2026, part I
We are making changes this year in how curl (or better libcurl) operates in regard to DNS resolution. The first of those will appear in curl 8.20.0 in April.
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Stefan Eissing ☛ curl dns 2026, part II, options
As you probably know, curl and libcurl is available on many platforms with capabilities that vary greatly. This also applies to DNS resolution. One configures at build time what mechanism to use. That might require additional libraries like c-ares. Not enough flexibility? You can also at runtime tell curl to use DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH).
Let’s visit the options to get an overview of their capabilities: [...]
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Stefan Eissing ☛ curl dns 2026, part III, async
Out of all the DNS options I described in part II, the most compatible and most deployed one is getaddrinfo().
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Stefan Eissing ☛ curl dns 2026, part IV, threads
With curl 8.20.0 we add a thread pool for the resolver. The pool is owned by a multi handle and used for all easy handles processed by this multi. There is a single socketpair at the multi used for notification by the threads, no matter how many easy handles are there.
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Kyle Reddoch ☛ Secure Browsers Push Zero Trust Past the Login Screen
Modern work happens in the browser. That is where people live now. SaaS apps, admin portals, cloud dashboards, documentation, finance tools, support platforms, and AI tools all run through that one surface. So if zero trust is supposed to be about reducing implicit trust and making decisions based on context, then it cannot stop once the user gets signed in. Even NIST’s zero trust architecture guidance frames zero trust around protecting resources, not just networks, and makes it clear that trust should not be handed out simply because a user or device made it through an initial gate.
That is why I think secure browsers deserve a lot more attention than they usually get.
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GreyCoder ☛ Ad Blocker Comparison: AdGuard vs AdGuard DNS vs Nord Threat Protection vs Proton NetShield
You can add a good browser extension (uBlock Origin) if you want fine‑grained browser control.
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Don Marti ☛ Updating assumptions for blogging in 2026
First, I used to assume that if the RSS feed is valid, the links are good.
But there’s the possibility of a “works on my machine” feed. Not going to mention a specific company here, but I spotted a feed on an HTTPS site but with HTTP localhost links.