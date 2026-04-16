KDE Mega Sprint 2026

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Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.6.2

This vulnerability can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of Tor Browser.

9to5Linux

Archinstall 4.2 Arch Linux Installer Brings Granular KDE Plasma Configuration

The highlights of Archinstall 4.2 include granular KDE Plasma configuration, nvidia-open now being used for mainline kernels instead of nvidia-open-dkms, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and preventing the installation of Xorg packages for Wayland profiles.

Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

Zorin OS 18.1 comes six months after Zorin OS 18 with an up-to-date base from the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, featuring the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stack, as well as the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite.

GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal

GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.

COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes

COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.

XOrg Server 21.1.22 and Xwayland 24.1.10 Released with Multiple Security Fixes

These releases are here to fix CVE-2026-33999, an XKB integer underflow in the XkbSetCompatMap() function that can lead to buffer read overrun when processing a future request if a “compat” buffer was previously truncated, leaving unused space in the buffer. The code in XkbSetCompatMap() will use that space, but fails to update the number of valid entries actually in the buffer.

OpenSSL 4.0 Released with Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and More

Highlights of OpenSSL 4.0 include support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for RFC 8998, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Disables Passwordless sudo by Default

Still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, which will receive support until December 2028, the new Raspberry Pi OS release (2026-04-13) disables passwordless sudo by default for an extra layer of protection and security.

openSUSE Tumbleweed Lands GNOME 50, systemd-boot on New UEFI Installs

openSUSE Tumbleweed users using the GNOME desktop environment would be happy to learn that the latest release, GNOME 50, landed this week in the stable repositories as an upgrade from GNOME 49.5.

Scribus 1.6.6 Open-Source Desktop Publishing App Released with Bug Fixes

Coming four months after Scribus 1.6.5, the Scribus 1.6.6 release is here to improve the image scaling behavior in the MS Publisher import plugin, as well as to update the color wheel to correctly move to the selected color.

LinuxGizmos.com

Forlinx FAI-ARA240-M Packs Ara240 NPU into M.2 2280 Module

Forlinx Embedded has officially launched the FAI-ARA240-M, an M.2-based AI accelerator built around the NXP Ara240 processor. The module provides a discrete NPU for offloading inference workloads from embedded host systems.

Shuttle XPC slim DB860 Leverages Core Ultra 200 in Compact 1.3L Barebone

Shuttle has revealed the XPC slim DB860, a compact 1.35-liter barebone system built around Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors. The system provides desktop-class performance in a compact metal chassis and supports continuous operation.

news

KDE Mega Sprint 2026

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2026

sprint in Graz, Austria

Quoting: KDE Mega Sprint 2026 | Merritt Codes —

Improving reliability, ease of running locally, documentation, and ensuring that test failures are reported by the CI in merge requests. We have some work to do for all of these to improve our testing story, and we collectively came to important decisions on how to move forwards.

Read on

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