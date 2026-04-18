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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026



Quoting: FRED Comes To Hobby Operating Systems (and Linux) —

Those who have worked on a hobby operating system for x86 will have interacted with its rather complex and confusing interrupt model. [Evalyn] shows us why and how to use Flexible Return and Event Delivery (FRED), a new standard by the x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group.

Of course, it would be silly to omit the fact that Linux received patches first. But that isn’t the interesting part; after all, Linux is often the first place to have support for this kind of thing. No, what’s interesting is [Evalyn]’s implementation, to our knowledge among — if not the first — non-Linux operating system to support it.