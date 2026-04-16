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Back End/Databases Leftovers
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Alexey Makhotkin ☛ 5NF and Database Design
One of the goals of this publication is to deconstruct the traditional ways of teaching basic topics in relational databases. Previously we discussed the fourth normal form (4NF): “Historically, 4NF explanations are needlessly confusing”.
Let’s discuss the ultimate beast: fifth normal form (5NF). Often it’s presented even more confusingly than 4NF is, and we can show that this presentation is unnecessary, and the confusion is completely artificial.
Here is the roadmap of this post: [...]
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Buttondown LLC ☛ More tools for testing SQL dialects
We talk here sometimes about how to test SQL dialects with tools like TLP and PQS. One really nice property of those tools is that they let you treat the database like a blackbox.
I'm tinkering with a little SQL planner to mess around with ideas and one feature I added very early was an explicit optimization fence operator that simply blocks any optimizations: [...]
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Hackaday ☛ A 6502 All In The Data
Emulating a 6502 shouldn’t be that hard on a modern computer. Maybe that’s why [lasect] decided to make it a bit harder. The PG_6502 emulator uses PostgreSQL. All the CPU resources are database tables, and all opcodes are stored procedures. Huh.
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Jon Charter ☛ Things you didn't know about indexes
A database index is similar to the index you found at the back of your science textbooks in school. You want to find the pages that talk about Phosphorus? Head to the back and you’ll find an alphabetical list of topics alongside page numbers that reference them.
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Nikita Volkov ☛ My 14-Year Journey Away from ORMs - How I Built pGenie, the SQL-First Postgres Code Generator
Hi, I’m Nikita Volkov - architect, consultant, and the author of hasql, one of the two main PostgreSQL drivers in Haskell used in major production projects like PostgREST and IHP. After 25 years in IT and more late-night schema-drift fires than I care to count, I open-sourced something I wish had existed a decade ago: pGenie.
Following is the story of how I went from shipping a popular ORM in 2012… to throwing it all away… to realizing that the database itself should be the single source of truth.