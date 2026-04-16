Back End/Databases Leftovers

One of the goals of this publication is to deconstruct the traditional ways of teaching basic topics in relational databases. Previously we discussed the fourth normal form (4NF): “Historically, 4NF explanations are needlessly confusing”.

Let’s discuss the ultimate beast: fifth normal form (5NF). Often it’s presented even more confusingly than 4NF is, and we can show that this presentation is unnecessary, and the confusion is completely artificial.

Here is the roadmap of this post: [...]