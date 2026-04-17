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9 Useful Free and Open Source S3 Terminal Tools - LinuxLinks
Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) is a robust and flexible object storage solution provided by AWS, designed to be highly scalable, secure, and enduring. It empowers users to store and retrieve vast amounts of data—including images, videos, and backups—accessible from anywhere online. The service utilizes a straightforward container-based organization, featuring buckets and objects, along with various low-cost storage options.
Organizations turn to Amazon S3 for its outstanding scalability and durability, making it a top choice for data lakes, backup solutions, and serving static content. It offers virtually limitless and secure storage capabilities of up to 5TB per object, ensuring users only pay for the storage they utilize, all while benefiting from automated and efficient data management solutions.
This roundup picks some useful terminal-based S3 tools for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
Puzzled - GNOME desktop application for solving daily tile-placement puzzles - LinuxLinks
Puzzled is a GNOME desktop application for solving daily tile-placement puzzles inspired by Puzzle a Day.
Built with GTK4 and Libadwaita, the program offers a modern interface for arranging pieces on a board, checking whether your current layout is still solvable, and working through different puzzle collections and variants.
This is free and open source software.
lazyenv - work with environment variable files across projects - LinuxLinks
lazyenv is a terminal-based application for working with environment variable files across projects.
It gives you a keyboard-driven interface for inspecting and maintaining .env files, with tools for spotting missing variables, comparing environments, and preserving the original structure of files when saving changes.
This is free and open source software.
Astronomo - modern terminal browser for the Gemini protocol - LinuxLinks
Astronomo is a modern terminal browser for the Gemini protocol built with the Textual Python TUI framework.
It’s designed to make browsing Geminispace feel polished and practical from the command line, with a responsive interface, rich rendering for Gemtext content, and support for related protocols and tools that go beyond simple capsule viewing. The application also includes integrated mail and feed functionality, certificate handling, theming, and configuration options aimed at users who want a capable text-based internet client.
This is free and open source software.
Telepipe - command-line shell for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Telepipe is a graphical command-line shell for GNOME that offers a desktop-oriented way to run text-mode command-line programs.
Instead of acting like a conventional terminal emulator, it treats commands and their output as editable text, making it easier to move text between shell workflows and graphical applications.
When combined with standard command-line utilities for text processing, Telepipe’s clipboard redirection grants the capability to easily use advanced text editing even in text editors or other software applications lacking sophisticated features for modifying text. Telepipe makes it easy to copy text, pipe it into a shell command pipeline, and paste the result wherever it’s needed.
This is free and open source software.