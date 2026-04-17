Amazon S3 (Simple Storage Service) is a robust and flexible object storage solution provided by AWS, designed to be highly scalable, secure, and enduring. It empowers users to store and retrieve vast amounts of data—including images, videos, and backups—accessible from anywhere online. The service utilizes a straightforward container-based organization, featuring buckets and objects, along with various low-cost storage options.

Organizations turn to Amazon S3 for its outstanding scalability and durability, making it a top choice for data lakes, backup solutions, and serving static content. It offers virtually limitless and secure storage capabilities of up to 5TB per object, ensuring users only pay for the storage they utilize, all while benefiting from automated and efficient data management solutions.

This roundup picks some useful terminal-based S3 tools for Linux. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.