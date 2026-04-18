news
Red Hat, Fedora, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
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Red Hat Official ☛ MCP security: Containerization and Red Bait OpenShift integration
In our previous 3 articles, we laid the groundwork for a protected Model Context Protocol (MCP) ecosystem by analyzing the current threat landscape, implementing robust authentication and authorization, and exploring critical logging and runtime security measures. These focused on who can access what, and how to monitor those interactions. Now, we'll shift the focus to the physical and virtual environments in which these systems live. Of course, security-focused development is only half the battle.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The zero touch future: Enabling Telstra’s path to a fully autonomous, self-healing network
At MWC 2026, Telstra announced a major step forward in its journey towards building one of the world’s most advanced autonomous networks in collaboration with Red Bait and other industry partners.
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Red Hat ☛ Integrate Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux VMs into OpenShift Service Mesh
In a perfect cloud-native world, everything runs in a container. But in the real enterprise world, critical data often lives on virtual machines (VMs). These workloads could be anything from a massive PostgreSQL database to a legacy payment processor, and they should not be left out of your zero trust architecture.
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Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 16
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
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PR Newswire ☛ CIQ Delivers the First Enterprise Linux Compliance Platform for Federal Cryptographic Validation and Post-Quantum Readiness
CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, today announced that RLC Pro and RLC Pro Hardened are the first commercial Enterprise Linux platforms to ship with federally validated cryptography and post-quantum readiness built in, on the same distribution, out of the box. CIQ's compliance platform spans validated cryptography, pre-applied hardening and audit evidence across RLC Pro, RLC Pro Hardened and Ascender Pro, addressing all four federal compliance deadlines converging between September 2026 and January 2027, from a single vendor, with no rebuild required.