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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 16, 2026



Quoting: Every Linux user told me to try Niri, so I finally did and it wasn't for me —

The first few minutes with Niri feel … different. Not flashy, different, or “look at these animations” different. More like someone discreetly rearranged your brain while you weren’t looking. No grids, no splits, and no constant resizing like you’re negotiating with your own screen real estate. Instead, everything lives in a horizontal flow. One window at a time. Move left, move right, done. It sounds almost too simple. And yet, it works.

With something like Hyprland or i3, there’s always this low-level hum of decision-making. Where should this go? Is this layout still working? Should I just tweak that one thing … again? Niri just cuts the wire. You open something, and it appears. Full focus with no competition. No visual noise elbowing its way into your attention span. For deep work, it’s borderline dangerous how effective it is. The kind of setup where you sit down “just to check something” and suddenly an hour is gone, and you’ve actually finished what you started. Which is rare. Extremely rare.