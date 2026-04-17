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Mozilla Undermines Its Image (and Firefox) by Pushing Slop Via "Thunderbolt"
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Thunderbolt is an open-source ‘AI client’ from Mozilla’s for-profit arm
Thunderbolt is a new open source Hey Hi (AI) client from the Mozilla-owned MZLA Technologies aimed at enterprises who want to run self-hosted chatbots on their own infrastructure. MZLA Technologies is the for-profit subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation that develops and maintains the Thunderbird email client. It says Thunderbolt was created with the support of a grant from Mozilla. Terrible name aside (Intel owns a trademark for ‘Thunderbolt’ which Fashion Company Apple markets heavily, so it’s not the best choice for clarity), the LLM that MZLA Technologies asked to write their press release says that Thunderbolt is a “sovereign Hey Hi (AI) client” for organisations who want their own Hey Hi (AI) infrastructure.>
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mozilla announced "Thunderbolt", their open-source and self-hostable AI client | GamingOnLinux
Mozilla are leaning even more into AI, with the announcement today of Thunderbolt - their open-source and self-hostable AI client. The AI madness will continue until morale improves the world burns.
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Phoronix ☛ Mozilla Announces "Thunderbolt" As An Open-Source, Enterprise Hey Hi (AI) Client
Mozilla today announced "Thunderbolt" as an open-source Hey Hi (AI) client built for control and independence.