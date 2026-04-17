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Open Hardware/Modding: PocketTerm35, Raspberry Pi OS 6.2, FPGAs, Framework 13
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CNX Software ☛ PocketTerm35 – A Raspberry Pi 4/5-based handheld GNU/Linux terminal with 3.5-inch touch display and built-in keyboard
Waveshare PocketTerm35 is a portable handheld terminal for the Raspberry Pi 4 or 5 single board computers featuring a 3.5-inch touchscreen display and a built-in QWERTY keyboard. The device also features Gigabit Ethernet and USB 3.0/2.0 ports from the Raspberry Pi SBC, gaming buttons, a built-in stereo speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port for power, and an optional 5,000 mAh battery.
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Neowin ☛ Raspberry Pi OS 6.2 locks down security with a major change to sudo access
Is your Raspberry Pi truly secure? Version 6.2 flips the switch on a long-standing security hole, changing how you run every admin command. Here is why it matters.
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Torrent Freak ☛ Warner Bros. Files Criminal Complaint Against Chilean IPTV Operator Over "Alarming" Piracy Growth
Hollywood giant Warner Bros. Entertainment is concerned about the "alarming" growth of IPTV piracy in Chile. After securing a dynamic site blocking order in February, targeting brands like MagisTV and FlujoTV, the studio is now raising the stakes with a criminal complaint targeting Streaming Chile SpA, an operation that claims to serve over 35,000 customers worldwide.
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LibreNews ☛ I Made the "Next-Level" Camera and I love it
Now, here's the kicker: the bigger the focusing lens is, the larger the cone of light rays is, meaning the the out of focus parts of the image will be more out of focus: [...]
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Hackaday ☛ Optocam Zero’s Pictures Look One Hundred
Optocam Zero uses an auto-focus camera module and features eight photo filters. The screen dims when inactive to preserve battery life, but it can be charged back up with USB-C, and you can use it for the duration. And unlike my young adult camera, you don’t have to take out the SD card to see the pictures, just use the custom hotspot interface to transfer them.
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Hackaday ☛ FPGA Powers DIY USB Scope And Signal Generator
Oscilloscopes and to lesser extent signals generators are useful tools for analyzing, testing and diagnosing circuits but we often take for granted how they work. Luckily, [FromConceptToCircuit] is here to show us how they’re made.
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Kev Quirk ☛ I May Have Killed My Framework 13
I reached over to grab something on the other side of my desk and managed to knock an entire fucking cup of coffee all over my beloved laptop. It immediately died, I assume because of some kind of safety net built into the device.