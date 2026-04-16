Games: ScummVM, Road to Vostok, Luanti, and More

The mystery deepens! It’s time once again to step into Nancy’s shoes and follow the clues...

We are pleased to announce that ScummVM now supports two more titles from the long-running Nancy Drew adventure game series.

In Nancy Drew: The Haunted Carousel, Nancy is called to investigate a series of strange events at Captain’s Cove Amusement Park, where a carousel horse has vanished and rumors of a curse are beginning to spread. Is it sabotage, superstition, or something else entirely?