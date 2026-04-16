news
Games: ScummVM, Road to Vostok, Luanti, and More
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ScummVM ☛ Nancy Drew 8 & 9 join the investigation!
The mystery deepens! It’s time once again to step into Nancy’s shoes and follow the clues...
We are pleased to announce that ScummVM now supports two more titles from the long-running Nancy Drew adventure game series.
In Nancy Drew: The Haunted Carousel, Nancy is called to investigate a series of strange events at Captain’s Cove Amusement Park, where a carousel horse has vanished and rumors of a curse are beginning to spread. Is it sabotage, superstition, or something else entirely?
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Road to Vostok is an incredibly impressive solo-developed hardcore survival shooter | GamingOnLinux
What looks like one of the most impressive games ever made with Godot Engine, the solo-developed hardcore Road to Vostok has entered Early Access. Note: personal purchase.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ TRX the open source re-implementation of Tomb Raider is making progress on Tomb Raider 3 | GamingOnLinux
With the classic Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 fully playable with the open source re-implementation TRX, the team makes impressive progress with the third.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Luanti (formerly Minetest) v5.15.2 brings critical security updates | GamingOnLinux
Luanti (formerly Minetest) is the popular free and open source voxel game engine powering some really fun experiences and a critical update is out now.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ After years in development v8 of the factory management RTS Mindustry is out | GamingOnLinux
Mindustry is a free and open source open-ended factory management game with RTS and tower defense elements, with a major new update finally out. The previous version 7 released all the way back in November 2022, so we've been waiting a while for this!
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Book of Travels from Might and Delight goes offline in July but you'll still be able to play alone | GamingOnLinux
Book of Travels had an interesting idea as a slower, more exploration focused online RPG that didn't hold your hand but it never really took off. Coming from Might and Delight who also made Twinkleby, the Shelter series and Meadow it's going to be having the servers shut down at the end of July.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Designer of Terra Nil reveals Combolands, a deckbuilder where cards are buildings and the map is your deck | GamingOnLinux
Based on a hit prototype game Tiny Towns that had over 100K views on itch.io, Combolands is a deckbuilder where cards are buildings and the map is your deck.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.21 released to stable with security and stability updates | GamingOnLinux
While Valve are working to get SteamOS 3.8 Beta into stable with lots of big changes, a small SteamOS stable update has been released.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Only 2 years after release Star Trek: Resurgence is being delisted | GamingOnLinux
Dramatic Labs / Bruner House have abruptly announced that Star Trek: Resurgence from 2024 is already being delisted.