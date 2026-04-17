Consider the following command:

pip install vllm vllm serve meta-llama/Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct

When someone runs this and starts serving a model on an AMD GPU, they expect everything to just work. But there's a real build engineering challenge behind this command that most people never see.

Think of multiaccelerator Hey Hi (AI) builds like an iceberg. At the surface, a user runs two commands and starts serving a model. But beneath that simple experience lies layer after layer of build engineering complexity.