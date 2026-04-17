news
IBM Red Hat Peddling Slop and Microsoft, Fedora Delayed, and RHEL Clone Rocky Linux Also Rides the Hype Train of Slop
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Kueue 1.3: Enhanced batch workload management on Kubernetes
Red Hat build of Kueue 1.3 is now available. This Kubernetes-native job queuing controller manages how batch workloads share resources in a cluster. The 1.3 release adds support for specialized workload controllers and updates the API for future development.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Confidential Containers workshop on Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure Red Bait OpenShift: Learn interactively [Ed: Microsoft surveillance and back doors sold as "confidential" by IBM Red Hat. Disgraceful decline.]
Confidential computing is a complex topic, and often requires a deep understanding of hardware, kernel, and orchestration layers. The generic definition is "protecting data in use," but it's more than that.
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Red Hat ☛ Build deterministic OpenShift dataplane performance with TRex
Latency-sensitive dataplane workloads impose fundamentally different requirements on cloud platforms than traditional IT applications. For these workloads, success is not defined by peak throughput alone, but by predictability, bounded tail latency, and sustained stability under load. This article is intended for platform engineers validating high-performance container platforms, performance architects tuning DPDK workloads, and developers operating latency-sensitive packet processing applications.
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Red Hat ☛ pip install vllm: The iceberg under a single command [Ed: IBM advocating plagiarism chatbots]
Consider the following command:
pip install vllm vllm serve meta-llama/Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct
When someone runs this and starts serving a model on an AMD GPU, they expect everything to just work. But there's a real build engineering challenge behind this command that most people never see.
Think of multiaccelerator Hey Hi (AI) builds like an iceberg. At the surface, a user runs two commands and starts serving a model. But beneath that simple experience lies layer after layer of build engineering complexity.
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Red Hat ☛ Protect identity infrastructure in cloud-native environments
Platform teams invest enormous effort in tuning pod autoscaling, storage throughput, and service mesh configurations. Yet one of the most disruptive failure modes in high-density container environments comes from the Domain Name System (DNS), a service that predates containers entirely. This article will focus on how to protect identity infrastructure from DNS-related bottlenecks in cloud-native environments.
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Red Hat ☛ Deploying agents with Red Bait AI: The curious case of OpenClaw [Ed: IBM Red Hat boosting slop, not Linux]
AI agents and assistants share operational needs that typical web services do not have. LangGraph agents, CrewAI agent crews, custom assistants, and OpenClaw all hold API keys, maintain session state, call tools, execute code, and make decisions on behalf of users. They communicate with large language models (LLMs) that incur per-token costs. They might run safety checks against every message. They need identity, not just authentication.
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Red Hat ☛ Engineering an AI-ready code base: Governance lessons from the Red Bait Hybrid Cloud Console [Ed: Spewing out slopaganda (slop propaganda) from Red Hat's official site]
We didn't set out to build an "AI-ready" code base. Our mandate was to execute a large-scale, complex UI migration for the Red Hat Hybrid Cloud Console without disrupting production. To ensure we could do that safely, we had to lay down uncompromising architectural boundaries and strict governance to keep our human engineers aligned.
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Adam Young: Fixing my virt Network
I got my network working again, and this time I am running the VM as non-root user.
The hypervisor is an old Fedora install that I first upgraded to Fedora 43.
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Fedora Linux 44 Update Gets Delayed to April 21
Fedora 44 was meant to be launched today, April 14, 2026, but a gander at the Fedora developer mailing list reveals that the workstation Linux distribution will be delayed to April 21 at the earliest. Adam Williamson, the Fedora QA developer who made the announcement clarified in the email that the reason for the delay is a long list of outstanding blockers—bugs or broken features that are big enough to break the experience or prevent the launch of the OS—that nobody is willing to waive. These bugs include issues with KDE's plasma-setup network setup, the NVIDIA Mesa driver setup, KDE keyboard layout selection, the systemd-oomd.service, and Grub breaking booting to Windows systems with BitLocker enabled.
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LinuxInsider ☛ Rocky Linux Expands Into Enterprise AI Infrastructure [Ed: Following the mindless hype and bubble]
CIQ is expanding Rocky Linux beyond its community roots with commercially supported and AI-focused versions designed for enterprise and high-performance computing workloads.