Almost May Already

This vulnerability can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of Tor Browser.

COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.

GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.

Zorin OS 18.1 comes six months after Zorin OS 18 with an up-to-date base from the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, featuring the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stack, as well as the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite.

The highlights of Archinstall 4.2 include granular KDE Plasma configuration, nvidia-open now being used for mainline kernels instead of nvidia-open-dkms, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and preventing the installation of Xorg packages for Wayland profiles.

KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

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Almost May Already

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2026



Today was another calm day. I saw a report that I did not click, but it upset me anyway and it reminded me of morbidly cruel people in this planet; they'd even kill/incapacitate puppies.

Today began as a cloudy day, so I wrote some articles and 6+ articles later left the house to go to Town; in the afternoon I had two sun sessions with the birds (getting some tan and feeding them). I then tidied up the house and triaged things like food. Another week comes to an end and we're less than a fortnight away from May. Time flies when you're having fun. █

Image source: Master of San Miniato