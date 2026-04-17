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Almost May Already
Today was another calm day. I saw a report that I did not click, but it upset me anyway and it reminded me of morbidly cruel people in this planet; they'd even kill/incapacitate puppies.
Today began as a cloudy day, so I wrote some articles and 6+ articles later left the house to go to Town; in the afternoon I had two sun sessions with the birds (getting some tan and feeding them). I then tidied up the house and triaged things like food. Another week comes to an end and we're less than a fortnight away from May. Time flies when you're having fun. █
Image source: Master of San Miniato