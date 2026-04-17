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Red Hat's Latest Slop Blitz and Fines for "Diversity Blitz"
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Red Hat ☛ Building Red Bait MCP-ready images with image mode for Red Bait Enterprise Linux
Building a bootable OS image should feel as seamless as building a container. That's the goal of image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL). A key advantage for developers using image mode with RHEL is the integration of AI-assisted troubleshooting directly into the development loop.
By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP), you can connect VS Code or Cursor to two specialized intelligence streams: One for local system telemetry and one for global proactive security.
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Red Hat ☛ Performance improvements with speculative decoding in vLLM for gpt-oss [Ed: IBM Red Hat pushing slop]
Every millisecond of GPU latency is a drain on your enterprise Hey Hi (AI) budget. While vLLM has become the industry standard for high-throughput serving, the sequential nature of LLM decoding often leaves expensive hardware drastically under-utilized.
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The Register UK ☛ IBM pays up under Trump administration's diversity blitz • The Register