Red Hat's Latest Slop Blitz and Fines for "Diversity Blitz"

Building a bootable OS image should feel as seamless as building a container. That's the goal of image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL). A key advantage for developers using image mode with RHEL is the integration of AI-assisted troubleshooting directly into the development loop.

By leveraging the Model Context Protocol (MCP), you can connect VS Code or Cursor to two specialized intelligence streams: One for local system telemetry and one for global proactive security.