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OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Report and Planet News Roundup
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/16
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
The time of long weekends off seems over, and Tumbleweed has been rolling full steam ahead for the last week. We have released 7 snapshots in 7 days. Unless we change the numbering scheme of our snapshots, that’s the maximum we can give you. But in any case, it’s realistically also about the maximum we can reliably punch through the build and QA queues.
Snapshots 0410 – 0416 delivered these changes: [...]
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OpenSUSE ☛ Planet News Roundup
The community blog feed aggregator lists the featured highlights below from April 10 to 16.