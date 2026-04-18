OpenSUSE: Tumbleweed Report and Planet News Roundup

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.