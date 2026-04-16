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Free and Open Source Software
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rdapper - command-line RDAP client - LinuxLinks
rdapper is a command-line RDAP client written in Perl.
It retrieves registration data for internet resources and presents the results in a human-readable terminal format, helping administrators, network operators, and researchers inspect information associated with domains, IP addresses, autonomous system numbers, and related RDAP objects.
This is free and open source software.
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Eigen - matrix calculator - LinuxLinks
Eigen is a GTK4 matrix calculator for Linux that focuses on common linear algebra tasks in a clean, accessible interface.
It uses NumPy-style matrix input to make entering and manipulating matrices straightforward, and supports a range of operations including matrix arithmetic, transposition, inversion, eigendecomposition, and decompositions such as QR and LU.
This is free and open source software.
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REDUCE - general-purpose computer algebra system for symbolic computation - LinuxLinks
REDUCE is a portable general-purpose computer algebra system for symbolic computation. It is aimed at mathematicians, scientists, and engineers, and can be used both for interactive algebraic work and for building programs in its own expressive user language.
The system is implemented in Standard Lisp, and the distribution includes the Portable Standard Lisp, Codemist Standard Lisp, and Visible Standard Lisp back ends.
This is free and open source software.