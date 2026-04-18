Everybody knows documentation is essential to any software engineering enterprise. And fo’ shizzle, everybody knows it gets deprioritised. An afterthought; written by engineers who are thinking, “I should probably write docs”. Nah. What they should be thinking is, “I get to write docs, cuz!” Because when you doc it right, it ain’t a chore. It’s what separates a project people use from a project people lose.

In this post, I’m walkin’ you through three real projects I’ve been involved in at Tweag; each one levelling up the documentation game. First, fixing docs that got out of hand: the reactive play. Then, planning docs from day one: the proactive play. And finally, making docs part of the code itself: the integrated play. By the end, I think you’ll agree: to doc it like it’s hot is the only way to gizzo.