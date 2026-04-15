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GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal
GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.
This release also fixes a glitch in GNOME Shell’s Quick Settings with wrapped text in the menu, and updates the Mutter window and composite manager to use fewer buffers for screencast streams, along with support for configuring the primary GPU in headless mode if it doesn’t support KMS.