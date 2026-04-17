news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Thibault Martin: TIL that Pagefind does great client-side search
I post more and more content on my website. What was visible at glance then is now more difficult to look for. I wanted to implement search, but it is a static website. It means that everything is built once, and then published somewhere as final, immutable pages. I can't send a request for search and get results in return.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.16: Kernel 7.0, Essential Terminal Tips, France GNU/Linux Move, New Age Verification Bill and More
Some good news, some not so good news.
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Events
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FSF ☛ FSF Events: LibreLocal meetup in Beijing, China
May 1, 2026 at 14:00 CST (UTC+8).
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Video: LibreOffice at the Grazer Linuxtage 2026
What are we doing in the LibreOffice project? Where are we going, and how can all users (yes, even non-programmers) help to improve the software? We answered these questions – and more – at the recent Grazer Linuxtage event.
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Licensing / Legal
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Declan Chidlow ☛ The Regulated Reality of China's Gaming Industry
It’s not uncommon for games to be localised, especially when moving between the Eastern and Western worlds. Of course there is the case of differing languages, but there are also many more innocuous elements that can become lost in translation that need adaptation or which must be altered to respect certain customs or laws. These changes are usually relatively minor, such as the removal of hate symbols and gore1 or the replacement of a reference that might not be understood elsewhere.
However, China takes localisation to a whole different level entirely. The country’s regulation and censorship have created what feels at a glance, and even at further inspection, like an alternate universe. So much is similar to what is known by the rest of the world, and yet so much is different.
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