Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

It’s not uncommon for games to be localised, especially when moving between the Eastern and Western worlds. Of course there is the case of differing languages, but there are also many more innocuous elements that can become lost in translation that need adaptation or which must be altered to respect certain customs or laws. These changes are usually relatively minor, such as the removal of hate symbols and gore1 or the replacement of a reference that might not be understood elsewhere.

However, China takes localisation to a whole different level entirely. The country’s regulation and censorship have created what feels at a glance, and even at further inspection, like an alternate universe. So much is similar to what is known by the rest of the world, and yet so much is different.