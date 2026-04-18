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PostgresSQL: PGDay Armenia and Swiss PGDay 2026
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PostgreSQL ☛ PGDay Armenia 2026 Schedule & Registration!
Hey everyone!
The PGDay Armenia 2026 schedule is now live, and Early Bird tickets are officially on sale!
Join us for the first-ever PostgreSQL conference in Armenia on April 30, in-person in Yerevan.
Get your ticket now: https://pgdayarmenia.com/#get-your-ticket
We’d love to see you there!
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PostgreSQL ☛ Swiss PGDay 2026: Open for registration
25–26 June 2026 · Rapperswil, Switzerland The Swiss PostgreSQL Conference.
OST Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences
Campus Rapperswil · Near Zurich