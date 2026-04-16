news
Web Browsers and Back Doors in Web Plugins
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Opera GX for GNU/Linux arrives on Flathub & Snap store
Installing Opera GX on GNU/Linux is now easier, with official packages available on the Canonical Snap Store and Flathub. Opera GX made its debut GNU/Linux release in March 2026, with the gaming-centric web browser porting over many of the novel features that have helped to make it a modest hit on backdoored Windows and macOS. That includes CPU, RAM and network controls provided, background sounds, themes and eye-candy like web shaders. A ‘Hot Tabs Killer’ feature automatically nukes tabs which use excessive resources (other browsers have similar features with more tactile names like ‘tab sleep’).
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Matt Birchler ☛ Chrome, Safari, and battery myths
Yeah, I found that in controlled tests where I did the exact same things in both browsers for hours at a time (across multiple test runs), and found that they were very close to each other, with Chrome using slightly less battery. As Marques put it, it sounds like Chrome halves his Mac's battery life. As someone who uses Chrome for work and spends all day in it doing work in Atlassian apps and video calls, I can confidently say it easily makes it through an 8-9 hour work day on battery. This is true of my M5 Pro and it was also true of my M1.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Anchor Hosting ☛ Someone Bought 30 WordPress Plugins and Planted a Backdoor in All of Them.
Ricky from Improve & Grow emailed us about an alert he saw in the WordPress dashboard for a client site. The notice was from the WordPress.org Plugins Team, warning that a plugin called Countdown Timer Ultimate contained code that could allow unauthorized third-party access.
I ran a full security audit on the site. The plugin itself had already been force-updated by WordPress.org to version 2.6.9.1, which was supposed to clean things up. But the damage was already done.
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