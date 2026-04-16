LWN: Scuttlebutt, fre:ac, and Kernel

Not many people live on sailboats. Things may be better these days, but back in 2014 sailboat dwellers had to contend with lag-prone, intermittent, low-bandwidth internet connections. Dominic Tarr decided to fix the problem of keeping up with his friends by developing a delay-tolerant, fully distributed social-media protocol called Scuttlebutt. Nearly twelve years later, the protocol has gained a number of users who have their own, non-sailboat-related reasons to prefer a censorship-resistant, offline-first social-media system.

In Scuttlebutt, each person has an append-only log of information where each entry is signed with their private key; this log contains both data (such as social-media posts) and metadata (such as information on who is following whom). Since each entry in the log is signed, it doesn't matter by what route those entries reach interested recipients. When two computers running software that supports Scuttlebutt connect to each other, they exchange a list of which feeds they are interested in, and then share any entries that one has that the other doesn't. This is a straightforward example of a gossip protocol, and it provides a simple foundation for higher-level social-media applications.