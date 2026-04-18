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Solus 4.9 “Serenity” Released with Linux 6.18 LTS, KDE Plasma 6.6, and More
Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, Solus 4.9 ships with the Budgie 10.9.4, GNOME 49.5, Xfce 4.20, and KDE Plasma 6.6.4 desktop environments, the latter being accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.24 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.
Some highlights of Solus 4.9 include a new default terminal on the Budgie edition, namely ptyxis, the latest Mesa 26.0 graphics stack for all editions, support for systemd preset files to manage which services are enabled by default, and a new default privileged group, wheel (changed from sudo).