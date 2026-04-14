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OpenSSL 4.0 Released with Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and More
Highlights of OpenSSL 4.0 include support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for RFC 8998, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.
OpenSSL 4.0 also introduces cSHAKE function support as per the SP 800-185 specification, support for the “ML-DSA-MU” digest algorithm, support for using either static or dynamic VC runtime linkage on Windows systems, and support for negotiated FFDHE key exchange in TLS 1.2 in accordance with RFC 7919.