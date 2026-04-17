news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Kernel Space / File Systems / Virtualization
-
Klara ☛ Compensating for RAM Constraints with L2ARC on ZFS
ZFS caching relies heavily on RAM, but when memory is limited, performance can suffer. L2ARC uses fast storage like SSDs to extend the ARC, keeping frequently accessed data close to the CPU and boosting read efficiency
-
CNX Software ☛ Reminder: enable ZRAM on your GNU/Linux system to optimize RAM usage (and potentially save money)
With the price of RAM getting out of control, it might be a good idea to remind GNU/Linux users to enable ZRAM so they can get better performance without upgrading memory, or save money on their next single board computer by selecting a board with the right amount of memory.
-
-
Applications
-
Barry Kauler ☛ ROX-Filer fix folder drag-and-drop copy
FeodorF posted about the problem, and jakeSFR showed the fix:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=16727
Drag-and-drop copy (duplicate) created folders with owner:group of root:root, whereas it should have same as original folder.
I have applied the patch and recompiled rox. Great, this will be in the next release.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
[Repeat] The Register UK ☛ 20-year-old Enlightenment E16 bug finally gets patched
For those unfamiliar, E16 is the long-lived DR16 branch of Enlightenment, a still-developing Linux window manager that first hit the FOSS space in 1997. E16 was introduced in 1999 and is still maintained to this day by a dedicated band of devs like Szewczyk, who noted in her writeup on the bug she discovered that she is one of a small community of "hardcore enthusiasts" who still use and maintain the aged window manager.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
JCS ☛ Installing OpenBSD on the Pomera DM250
Much of my work has not yet been committed upstream so installation currently requires a custom kernel and U-Boot images which are provided here. OpenBSD support is still improving and may not be stable at any given time. Install at your own risk. These risks include: [...]
-
-