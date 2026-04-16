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Proton 11 Enters Beta Testing with Support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces
Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.
Also now playable are the From Dust, Blaite, Don’t Die Dateless, Dummy!, METAL GEAR SURVIVE, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Metal Fatigue, SHOGUN: Total War, Unknown Faces, Gothic 1 Classic, X-Plane 12, Breath of Fire IV, and Deadly Premonition games.