news
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Django Chat, and More
-
APNIC ☛ [Podcast] IP networking in deep space
Marc Blanchet discusses modelling the delay of a deep space IP stack using Linux virtual network methods, and the suitability of QUIC as a transport for applications in space.
-
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show Episode 487: Ask Noah Show 487
This week Noah and Steve talk about the difference between MCP and skills and why it matters!
-
Sacha Chua ☛ YE16: Sacha and Prot talk Emacs
In this livestream, I showed Prot what I've been doing since our last conversation about Emacs configuration and livestreaming.
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 659: Full traffic send
Wayland setting back Linux, Dr Callahan's semi retirement, holding onto your hardware, PF queues breaking the 4gbps barrier, and more...
-
Jake Howard ☛ Django Tasks - Django Chat #200
I was invited to an episode of Django Chat, to chat about Django Tasks, the Security Team and much more.
-
Graham Cluley ☛ Smashing Security podcast #463: This AI company leaked its own code. It’s also built something terrifying
Meanwhile, Anthropic accidentally leaked the source code for Claude Code via a basic packaging mistake. Oh, and by the way, they’ve also just revealed they’ve built an AI model called Mythos that can find and chain together software vulnerabilities faster than any human. Sleep well.