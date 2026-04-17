Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Django Chat, and More

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.

KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.

The highlights of Archinstall 4.2 include granular KDE Plasma configuration, nvidia-open now being used for mainline kernels instead of nvidia-open-dkms, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and preventing the installation of Xorg packages for Wayland profiles.

Zorin OS 18.1 comes six months after Zorin OS 18 with an up-to-date base from the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, featuring the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stack, as well as the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite.

GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.