news
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Attacks on Computing Freedom in the US/GAFAM
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Your old Kindle won’t stop working on 20 May – but it could…
Amazon is dropping support for Kindle older models from 20 May, 2026, meaning owners of pre-2013 models will be unable to download new books or set up a device that has been factory reset — deregistering a device will effectively ‘brick’ it. While no company can support all of their products forever (one could argue a company the size of this one could, mind), most of the devices impacted, listed below, have not received firmware updates for over a decade, and most lost on-device access the Kindle Store.
-
It's FOSS ☛ Oh No! Now A Federal Bill Wants OS-Level Age Verification for Everyone in the USA
If passed, the bill would apply across the U.S., unlike the state-level laws already around.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ US operating system age verification bill "Parents Decide Act" gets published | GamingOnLinux
The US-wide operating system age verification bill we covered recently, the "Parents Decide Act", now actually has the bill published to read.