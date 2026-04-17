The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – March 2026

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2026



Quoting: Monthly News – March 2026 – The Linux Mint Blog —

What hasn’t been decided yet is the release strategy itself: the length of the cycle, whether minor releases are frozen (like the point releases in Mint 22.x) or backported/semi-rolling (as in LMDE), and whether we will introduce alpha releases.

Our mission is simple: fix bugs and improve the desktop. We look at our previous release and set the bar higher. The Linux landscape is evolving rapidly, however, and we often need to adapt to new challenges. We need a release strategy which gives us the flexibility to adapt and the empowerment to be ambitious in our development.

This is a great opportunity for us. We all want clarity on the direction, but we won’t rush these decisions.