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Graphics: The Origins of GPU Computing and DRM Chaos in HDMI 2.1 Hurting Linux
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ACM ☛ The Origins of GPU Computing
Government-funded academic research on parallel computing, stream processing, real-time shading languages, and programmable graphics processing units (GPUs) directly led to the development of GPU computing. GPUs are used in modern datacenters and have enabled the current revolution in artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia, which makes GPUs, is now the most valuable company in the world. This transformation of computing and resulting economic value created was enabled by more than 30 years of government-funded research. Government funding not only helped develop many of the key technical innovations; it also enabled the training of large numbers of students who have conveyed this technology to industry.
This article traces the origins of GPU computing. We start by describing the development of the technologies on which GPU computing is built (parallel computing, parallel graphics systems, programmable shaders, and stream processing), and then we detail how this technology was transferred to Nvidia and other companies and came to be applied to modern machine learning.
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Make Use Of ☛ Your Linux PC can handle HDMI 2.1 — the law is what's holding it back
Nothing is broken. And somehow, that makes it worse. Your system boots like a champ, apps open instantly, and your GPU hums along like a caffeinated penguin with a purpose. Then you plug into a modern TV or high-end monitor, and it stops short. Not dramatically, or in a way you can screenshot and complain about. Just enough to make you feel like your setup is being held back. That invisible ceiling isn’t a bug. It’s not even Linux being Linux. It’s a locked door with a legal sign on it.
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The HDMI situation isn’t just about cables and specs. It’s about control. When essential technology is locked behind licensing that excludes open-source models, you don’t get a level playing field.