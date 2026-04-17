news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
Steam survey data shows the big Windows-to-Linux switch hasn't happened yet [Ed: How to make marketing share doubling seem like a loss]
Steam Hardware Survey data from March 2026 shows Linux at 5.33% of users, up 3% year-over-year, but Windows still holds 92.33% of the platform.
-
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux Matters: Pouring out the Sidra
Alan crafts another Snap website, Martin brews up some Sidre, and Mark saves a very small fortune on block storage.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
It's FOSS ☛ Can You Identify The Fake GNU/Linux Distros From The Real Ones?
With over 300+ Linix distros, it is never easy to remember all of them. Still, you can make a guess and see if you can identify some fake distros in this fun quiz.
-
VMs
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Get Windows on Linux in 10 minutes with these 2 commands
Quickemu is a command-line program that uses scripts to automate the process of downloading, setting up, and optimizing a virtual machine on your Linux or Mac device. If you haven't guessed by its name, it uses the QEMU emulator and virtualizer on the backend, and that's what will be running when Quickemu launches your VM.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Unicorn Media ☛ FunOS: Ubuntu LTS with JWM and No Snaps
With Ubuntu LTS under the hood and JWM on top, FunOS keeps things light, snap‑free, and ready for you to assemble your own workspace.
-
-