A while ago, I decided that I’d like to test my intuition that Lisp (specifically implementations of Common Lisp) was not, in fact, bad at floating-point code and that the ease of designing languages in Lisp could make traditional Fortran-style array-bashing numerical code pretty pleasant to write.

I used an intentionally naïve numerical solution to a gravitating many-body system as a benchmark, so I could easily compare Lisp & C versions. The brief result is that the Lisp code is a little slower than C, but not much: Lisp is not, in fact, slow. Who knew?

The point here though, is that I wanted to dress up the array-bashing code so it looked a lot more structured. To do this I wrote a macro which hid what was in fact an array of (for instance) double floats behind a bunch of syntax which made it look like an array of structures. That macro took a couple of hours.

This was fine and pretty simple, but it only dealt with a single type for each conceptual array of objects, there was no inheritance and it was restricted in various other ways. In particular it really was syntactic sugar on a vector: there was no distinct implementational type at all. So I thought well, I could make it more general and nicer.

Big mistake.