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Record Requests and Geminispace
Sites and capsules run by women can 'rule the world'
In the past 5.5 days we've served almost 700k Gemini requests (across capsules). Sure, many of those requests came from bots, as Gemini bots became a known issue years ago (their requests likely outnumber those that originate from humans by a factor of 5:1).
Nevertheless, requests in Gemini Protocol are relatively cheap (low bandwidth) and maybe by the end of the "week" (Saturday) we can break a new record for traffic.
Gemini Protocol turns 7 this year. █
Image source: Chap-books of the Eighteenth Century