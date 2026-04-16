news
Games: Necesse, Warhammer, Sentinel, and More
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The Secrets update for Necesse includes collabs with Palworld, Rimworld, Core Keeper and Valheim | GamingOnLinux
Necesse blends a bit of many genres and now many collabs all in one in the Secrets update that's out now.
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Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged is up on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux
After releasing the Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged back in 2024, developer Revolution are preparing Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror: Reforged.
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Various Warhammer Classics arrive on Steam along with some returning upgraded games | GamingOnLinux
Games Workshop announced that a bunch of Warhammer Classics have arrived on Steam. Some brand new to Steam, others returning with some upgrades. Nice to see for Warhammer fans, making them real easy to grab for keeps.
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Sentinel is an achievement watcher for non-Steam games on Linux | GamingOnLinux
Love achievement hunting but play games outside of Steam on Linux? Sounds like Sentinel is an open source tool you'll want to see.
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No Man's Sky channels a little Pokemon with the Xeno Arena update | GamingOnLinux
No Man's Sky is steadily turning into the everything game isn't it? Hello Games have released another big upgrade for it recently adding creature battling.
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SteamVR Beta 2.16.3 brings Linux fixes for VRLink | GamingOnLinux
Seems SteamVR for Linux really is getting some more attention recently, after a number of fixes in the previous Beta we have a few more here.
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SteamOS 3.8.2 Beta brings fixes for security issues, trackpad on Legion Go and Borderlands 2 | GamingOnLinux
We're hopefully closing in on the next big stable update for SteamOS, with Valve releasing SteamOS 3.8.2 Beta. Adding in a few more fixes for issues people have reported. No exact date on when it will be released as stable, as Valve just push it out whenever they feel it's ready enough to go.