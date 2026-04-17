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Distros With Linux 7.0, Allowing Slop in Linux, and Version Inflation
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ZDNet ☛ You can use Linux 7.0 on these 7 distros today - here's what to expect
Once upon a time -- in 2015, to be precise -- Linux creator Linus Torvalds grew sick and tired of long, confusing Linux kernel version numbers. Since he was "close to running out of fingers and toes," he'd decided that instead of 3.20, he'd use 4.0 for the next release.
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Hackaday ☛ New Linux Kernel Rules Put The Onus On Humans For AI Tool Usage
It’s fair to say that the topic of so-called ‘AI coding assistants’ is somewhat controversial. With arguments against them ranging from code quality to copyright issues, there are many valid reasons to be at least hesitant about accepting their output in a project, especially one as massive as the Linux kernel. With a recent update to the Linux kernel documentation the use of these tools has now been formalized.
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FUDZilla ☛ Linux 7.0 lands with less drama than the number suggests
Linux 7.0 has dropped, and Linux fanboys are rushing to Reddit to claim it is a big deal.
Linux 7.0 strips the experimental label from Rust support, which will not make Rust king of kernel land, but it does move the needle. There are ML-DSA post-quantum signatures for kernel module authentication, while SHA-1-based module signing gets shown the door.