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Canonical Releases Mir 2.26 with Initial Rust Implementation of Wayland Frontend
Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.
It also adds support for the ext-input-triggers protocol, which allows Wayland to handle input triggers (keyboard, mouse, touch) securely through the compositor, and updates ext-input-trigger-action-v1.xml to add more details about token validity and availability.