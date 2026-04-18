GNU/Linux and More

If you're the sort of person who reads blogs, I assume you need no introduction to DOSBox. It's an MS-DOS emulator, which necessitates it being a sort of x86 emulator. But unlike x86 emulators like 86Box or QEMU, the DOS parts are an inextricable part of it. There are BIOS interrupts and a POST, but not a BIOS in the sense of "a ROM chip mapped into memory." There isn't even really a DOS, in the traditional sense. But when you're running inside DOSBox, you wouldn't know it. Almost any DOS API you can expect is available, and effort was put into making sure features like Long File Names don't appear if your reported version is too old to have supported it. So how can you detect that which seeks not to be detected?