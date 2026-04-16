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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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Cedilla - Markdown text editor for the COSMIC desktop - LinuxLinks
Cedilla is a Markdown text editor built for the COSMIC desktop.
It provides a focused writing environment for plain text and Markdown on Linux, aimed at note-taking, drafting documentation, and writing blog posts. The application is designed to stay lightweight and distraction-free while also adding some support for Typst inside code blocks for maths and formula-oriented content.
This is free and open source software.
Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux: Introduction - LinuxLinks
This is a new series looking at the Minisforum MS-R1 ARM Mini Workstation running Linux. In this series, I’ll examine every aspect of this mini workstation in detail from a Linux perspective. I’ll compare the machine with other machines to put my findings into context.
The Minisforum MS-R1 is a unique, ARM-based mini workstation aimed at developers and homelab enthusiasts looking for Linux/ARM experimentation. It uses a 12-core CIX CP8180 chip with built-in AI acceleration. Key hardware includes dual 10 GbE networking and also a PCIEx16 (PCIE4.0x8) for PCIe expansion. There’s UEFI support too.
Timetable - unofficial client for WebUntis - LinuxLinks
Timetable is a desktop application for viewing WebUntis timetables on Linux.
It is an unofficial client aimed at students, offering a native alternative to opening the WebUntis service in a browser while fitting neatly into a modern GTK-based Linux desktop.
This is free and open source software.
Symja - computer algebra system and symbolic mathematics library - LinuxLinks
Symja is a computer algebra system and symbolic mathematics library written in Java.
It’s designed for symbolic and numerical work, giving users tools for manipulating expressions, performing calculus and algebra operations, solving equations, and building mathematical functionality into Java applications. The project also provides interactive interfaces including REPLs, notebook-style components, and web-based access to the Symja language.
This is free and open source software.