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Applications: Office Suites and Nixpilled
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Geeky Gadgets ☛ 4 Best Microsoft Office Alternatives for GNU/Linux Users
Linux users seeking alternatives to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office often face challenges balancing functionality, compatibility and cost. In a detailed breakdown by Explaining Computers, four prominent options are explored: LibreOffice, FreeOffice (and its paid version, SoftMaker Office), OnlyOffice and WPS Office.
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Kevin Norman ☛ Nixpilled - A rather nice solution for home labbing
I’ve had a fair bit of fun with Proxmox for a couple of years, but recently I got a bit bored and decided to give NixOS a go. What I was looking for was a simpler way to manage my stack of services, as well as a more declarative way of doing so.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ The Foundation Is Strong: What TDF Is, Why It Matters, and Where It Is Going
The Document Foundation was created in 2010 with a single, non-negotiable premise: that a free, fully-featured office suite, built on open standards and governed in the public interest, is infrastructure for democracy. Not a product. Not a market position.
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