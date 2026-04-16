news
Red Hat Selling Slop, Clown Computing, and OpenShift Pipelines 1.21
-
Red Hat Official ☛ 233% 3-year return on investment and 13 months to payback with Red Hat AI
To quantify the value of such a platform, Red Hat commissioned an independent Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study from Forrester Consulting. This research moves beyond theory to analyze the real-world financial benefits, risks, and return on investment (ROI) experienced by customers using Red Hat AI. By providing a third-party framework for evaluating economic impact, this study helps organizations build a rigorous business case for their own AI initiatives. We're sharing these findings to show how your peers have turned infrastructure challenges into measurable financial gains.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Taming costs in cloud environments: Rating in OpenStack with CloudKitty [Ed: "Clown computing" (outsourcing and data breaches) promoted by IBM Red Hat]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Connect, collaborate, and grow: Your guide to Ecosystem Success Day at Red Hat Summit 2026
If you’re a Red Hat partner, you don't just get a seat at the table—you get an entire event dedicated to you on Monday, May 11. Ecosystem Success Day at Red Hat Summit is a high-impact experience designed exclusively to help Red Hat partners connect with other industry leaders, expand business opportunities, and gain strategic insights.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Announcing Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines 1.21: Faster builds, smarter caching, and improved troubleshooting
This blog post will explore several key highlights of OpenShift Pipelines 1.21.