The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

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The Man Who Wrote the Rules of Freedom for Software

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026



You might have heard Linux Torvalds’ name a dozen times, but you might not have heard of Richard Stallman. And that is a pity! (This is a longer story, so please stay to the end about the 2026 interview that almost happened.)

In the sprawling, sterilized history of the digital age, Richard Matthew Stallman (RMS) exists as a singular, indigestible singularity. He is the ghost in the machine of modern computing, a figure whose code runs the internet but whose philosophy is actively rejected by the corporations that profit from it. To understand the trajectory of the twenty-first century’s technological infrastructure, one must confront the paradox of Stallman: he is simultaneously the industry’s most revered architect and its most ostracized pariah. He built the foundation, but he refuses to enter the building.

[...]

Towards the end of January 2026, I emailed Richard for an interview. I don’t have high hopes, but to enhance my odds I added a personal note “I saw your presentation when I was a graduate student in Australian National University in Canberra where you wore the cape.”

Read on