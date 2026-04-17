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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2026



Quoting: Tux Manager is the perfect Linux Task Manager replacement for Windows refugees —

Moving from Windows to Linux can be really freeing, but it's easy to miss some of Microsoft's finer features. For example, some people making the jump may find that they miss Windows' Task Manager. Linux distros usually have a somewhat similar app that lets you do what you want to achieve, but it doesn't quite have all the bells and whistles of Microsoft's solution.

If you recently made the move and you want to return to the Task Manager, you're in luck. Someone has released Tux Manager, a more fleshed-out and in-depth tool designed to replicate it on Linux.