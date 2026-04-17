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today's howtos
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Linuxize ☛ PostgreSQL Cheatsheet
Quick reference for connecting to PostgreSQL, managing databases and roles, granting privileges, and running backup commands.
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Linuxize ☛ PostgreSQL User Management: Create Users and Grant Privileges
Step-by-step instructions for creating PostgreSQL users (roles), setting passwords, and granting or revoking privileges on databases, schemas, and tables.
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LinuxConfig ☛ How to Change Default Desktop Environment on Ubuntu 26.04
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GlusterFS on AlmaLinux 10
Running storage off a single server is a liability.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rspamd on Debian 13
Running a mail server without spam filtering is like leaving your front door wide open.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Zsh on Rocky GNU/Linux 10
Bash is the default shell on Rocky GNU/Linux 10, and it works.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 5 Bash one-liners that keep me coming back to the Linux terminal
Do you spend most of your time in the terminal? Are you always on the lookout to improve your terminal-fu? If you're like me, you love learning new ways to solve problems, because they introduce concepts you never imagined before. I have five one-liner terminal commands that solve common issues, and perhaps they'll introduce new concepts to you, too.