news
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Policy, MozPhab, and YouTuve
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The Register UK ☛ Firefox Nightly adds Web Serial after years of saying no
Web Serial allows browsers to interact with devices that communicate via serial ports, such as 3D printers, microcontrollers like Arduino and ESP32, and related services like smart home dashboard ESPHome. It can also communicate with devices capable of emulating a serial port over USB or Bluetooth.
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[Repeat] Andreas Farre ☛ How to make Firefox builds1 17% faster2
In the previous post, I mentioned that buildcache has some unique properties compared to ccache and sccache. One of them is its Lua plugin system, which lets you write custom wrappers for programs that aren’t compilers in the traditional sense. With Bug 2027655 now merged, we can use this to cache Firefox’s WebIDL binding code generation.
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla Urges the FTC to Tackle Harmful Design Practices
In response to concerns from both consumers and the industry, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) invited public comment on whether it should amend the current Rule Concerning the Use of Prenotification Negative Option Plans to address deceptive or unfair negative option practices.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: MozPhab 2.13.0 Released
Bugs resolved in Moz-Phab 2.13.0: [...]
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YouTube ☛ Mozilla Data YouTube Channel: Responsible Data Collection is Good, Actually (Ubisoft Data Summit 2021)
Firefox Telemetry Engineer and Data Steward Chris H-C (:chutten) gives a talk at Ubisoft's Data Summit 2021 about how Responsible Data Collection as practised at Mozilla makes cataloguing easy, stops instrumentation mistakes before they ship, and allows you to build self-serve analysis tooling that gets everyone invested in data quality. Oh, and it's cheaper, too.
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Collabora ☛ YouTube Device Partner Summit 2026
This week, Collabora is at the YouTube Device Partner Summit in Tokyo showcasing our ongoing work with YouTube, notably on their TV app and the RDK platform, which has resulted in the RDK's integration as a core platform for Cobalt development.