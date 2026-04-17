news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
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Federal News Network ☛ CISA spikes CyberCorps internships amid shutdown
The cancellation is yet another setback for CyberCorps scholars, who have struggled to find roles in government since the start of the Convicted Felon administration.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (bind, bind9.16, bind9.18, cockpit, fence-agents, firefox, fontforge, git-lfs, grafana, grafana-pcp, kernel, nghttp2, nginx, nginx:1.24, nginx:1.26, nodejs:20, nodejs:22, nodejs:24, pcs, perl-XML-Parser, perl:5.32, resource-agents, squid:4, thunderbird, and vim), Debian (incus, lxd, and python3.9), Fedora (cef, composer, erlang, libpng, micropython, mingw-openexr, moby-engine, NetworkManager-ssh, perl, perl-Devel-Cover, perl-PAR-Packer, polymake, pypy, python-cairosvg, python-flask-httpauth, and python3.15), Mageia (kernel, kmod-virtualbox, kmod-xtables-addons and kernel-linus), Oracle (\cockpit, bind, bind9.16, bind9.18, firefox, git-lfs, go-toolset:ol8, grafana, grafana-pcp, grub2, kea, kernel, libtiff, nghttp2, nginx, nginx:1.24, nginx:1.26, nodejs22, nodejs24, nodejs:22, nodejs:24, perl-XML-Parser, python3.9, thunderbird, uek-kernel, and vim), Red Hat (delve, go-toolset:rhel8, golang, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, osbuild-composer, and rhc), SUSE (bind, Botan, cockpit, cockpit-subscriptions, expat, flatpak, glibc, goshs, himmelblau, kea, kernel, kubo, libpng16, libssh, log4j, mariadb, Mesa, netty, netty-tcnative, nfs-utils, nghttp2, nodejs20, openssl-3, pam, pcre2, python, python310, python311, python311-aiohttp, python311-rfc3161-client, python313, python36, rubygem-bundler, sqlite3, sudo, tigervnc, tomcat, tomcat10, tomcat11, util-linux, vim, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (dotnet8, dotnet9, dotnet10, frr, and linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15).
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Bootlin ☛ Announcing “Embedded Linux Security”, Bootlin’s brand new training course
It is no mystery that cyber-security has become a highly important if not critical topic over the past few years. This naturally extends to embedded devices, including those running GNU/Linux and open-source software.
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Security Week ☛ Ransomware Hits Automotive Data Expert Autovista
The automotive analysis and data company is working with external experts to investigate the attack.
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SANS ☛ Lumma Stealer infection with Sectop RAT (ArechClient2), (Fri, Apr 17th)
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Security Week ☛ Cisco Patches Critical Vulnerabilities in Webex, ISE
The flaws can be exploited remotely to impersonate users or execute arbitrary commands on the underlying OS.
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cosmic-greeter: Unsafe File System Operations in User Home Directories (CVE-2026-25704) [Ed: Rust is not magic for security]
Cosmic is a GNU/Linux desktop environment written in the Rust programming language. There is an ongoing effort to package it for openSUSE Tumbleweed; in this context we reviewed a number of Cosmic components, among them a D-Bus service found in cosmic-greeter. We found issues when the service accesses home directories of unprivileged users, which will be described further below. This report is based on cosmic-greeter version 1.0.8.
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Security Week ☛ NIST Prioritizes NVD Enrichment for CVEs in CISA KEV, Critical Software
To optimize management of CVE volume, entries that do not meet specific criteria will not be automatically enriched.
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Security Week ☛ Splunk Enterprise Update Patches Code Execution Vulnerability
The flaw allows low-privileged users to upload files to a temporary directory to achieve remote code execution.
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft drops its second-largest monthly batch of defects on record
The vendor disclosed one actively exploited zero-day vulnerability in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Office SharePoint that allows attackers to view information and make changes to disclosed information.
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Citizen Lab ☛ From Stuxnet to Operation Epic Fury: The China-Iran Intelligence Nexus
Senior research associate Emile Dirks spoke with Domino Theory about Pooh-tin Jinping’s view on national security.
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RedMonk ☛ The RedMonk Programming Language Rankings: January 2026 [Ed: Microsoft sponsored propaganda arm bases its "studies" on Microsoft data]
This iteration of the RedMonk programming Language Rankings is brought to you by Amazon Web Services. proprietary trap AWS manages a variety of developer communities where you can join and learn more about building modern applications in your preferred language. This edition of the RedMonk Programming Language Rankings is either three months late or two months early,
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