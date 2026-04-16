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Linux Mint Will Adopt a Longer Development Cycle Starting with Linux Mint 23
Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.
As such, the next major Linux Mint release, Linux Mint 23, is expected in December 2026, based on the upcoming Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Racoon) operating system series and powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series. In addition, Linux Mint 23 will use the same installer as Linux Mint Debian Edition (LMDE).