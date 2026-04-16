The essence is, our laziness is the reason we engineer simple systems. LLMs lack this laziness, which results in the fact that they don't have the incentive or the process to simplify, given that we don't externally create such mechanisms. That is why Anthropic had to introduce a separate command (/simplify) to enable such post hoc simplification process.

The thing that touches me the most about this idea is that I have been frequently amazed by the simplicity of human-engineered artifacts. All the algorithms I've ever read seemed simple, perhaps too simple in hindsight. All the codebases, even the gigantic ones, can be broken into simpler modules, sections, abstractions, hierarchies that allow us to understand the system. A great deal of modern advances in computing are due to simplification, malloc made memory allocation simpler, structured programming made control flow simpler, Rust made memory management simpler, typically via removal of our mental burdens.