This block of JavaScript defines the showMap() function, which takes four arguments: the id of the element on which the map is to be rendered, the latitude and longitude that will be at the center of the map, and a label to use for a marker that will mark this center position. You can see the call to showMap() near the bottom of the code block.

The showMap() function creates a simple map configuration with two map layers and one marker layer. The mapLayer variable holds the standard map layer, which is sourced from OpenStreetMap, an open and free provider of map imagery.