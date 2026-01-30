news
today's howtos
-
C.J. Adams-Collier: Part 3: Building the Keystone – Dataproc Custom Images for Secure Boot & GPUs
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install DeaDBeeF on Debian 13
Are you searching for a lightweight music player that won’t bog down your Debian 13 system? DeaDBeeF might be exactly what you need. This powerful yet minimal audio player delivers exceptional performance without sacrificing features, making it perfect for Debian users who value efficiency and customization.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Free Up Disk Space by Removing Old Snap Versions
Running out of disk space on Ubuntu? Before you start uninstalling applications or clearing caches, you might want to check your snap revisions. I’ve been getting low disk space warnings on a 40GB Ubuntu partition. The usual tips to free space on Ubuntu weren’t enough, so I opened Disk Usage Analyser – or run sudo du -sh /var/lib/snapd – and found nearly 8GB was eaten up by old snap versions. Not active versions of Snaps I have installed; backups of every snap I have installed.
-
Miguel Grinberg ☛ How to Add a Quick Interactive Map to your Website
This block of JavaScript defines the showMap() function, which takes four arguments: the id of the element on which the map is to be rendered, the latitude and longitude that will be at the center of the map, and a label to use for a marker that will mark this center position. You can see the call to showMap() near the bottom of the code block.
The showMap() function creates a simple map configuration with two map layers and one marker layer. The mapLayer variable holds the standard map layer, which is sourced from OpenStreetMap, an open and free provider of map imagery.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Use Sudo Command on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Disable IPv6 with Netplan on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to List Users on Ubuntu 26.04
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Check Python Version on Ubuntu 26.04