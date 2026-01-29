news
Web Browsers/Clients: Curl Distro Meeting 2026 and Mozilla's Slopaganda
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl distro meeting 2026
We are doing another curl + distro online meeting this spring in what now has become an established annual tradition. A two-hour discussion, meeting, workshop for curl developers and curl distro maintainers.
The objective for these meetings is simply to make curl better in distros. To make distros do better curl. To improve curl in all and every way we think we can, together.
Mozilla
David Bushell ☛ Mozilla Slopaganda
Mozilla published a new State of Mozilla. It’s absolute slopaganda. A mess of trippy visuals and corpo-speak that’s been through the slop wringer too many times.
I read it so you don’t have to.
