Software signatures carry an invisible expiration date. The container image or firmware you sign today might be deployed for 20 years, but the cryptographic signature protecting it may become untrustworthy within 10 years. SHA-1 certificates become worthless, weak RSA keys are banned, and quantum computers may crack today’s elliptic curve cryptography. The question isn’t whether our current signatures will fail, but whether we’re prepared for when they do.

Sigstore, an open-source ecosystem for software signing, recognized this challenge early but initially chose security over flexibility by adopting new cryptographic algorithms as older ones became obsolete. By hard coding ECDSA with P-256 curves and SHA-256 throughout its infrastructure, Sigstore avoided the dangerous pitfalls that have plagued other crypto-agile systems. This conservative approach worked well during early adoption, but as Sigstore’s usage grew, the rigidity that once protected it began to restrict its utility.

Over the past two years, Trail of Bits has collaborated with the Sigstore community to systematically address the limitations of aging cryptographic signatures. Our work established a centralized algorithm registry in the Protobuf specifications to serve as a single source of truth. Second, we updated Rekor and Fulcio to accept configurable algorithm restrictions. And finally, we integrated these capabilities into Cosign, allowing users to select their preferred signing algorithm when generating ephemeral keys. We also developed Go implementations of post-quantum algorithms LMS and ML-DSA, demonstrating that the new architecture can accommodate future cryptographic standards. Here is what motivated these changes, what security considerations shaped our approach, and how to use the new functionality.